Top 12 slice-of-life films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT starring Amitabh Bachchan and more
Here is a list of slice-of-life films you must watch.
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Rajma Chawal on Netflix is about a father building his bond with his son in this social generation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stanley Ka Dabba can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maska starring an ensemble cast is a heartwarming story streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hope Aur Hum on Netflix is about an aging widower.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irfan Khan’s Lunchbox is a heartwarming story of a stranger couple on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Mishra’s Kaamyaab is streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor reunited onscreen after 30 years in Do Dooni Chaar streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mango Dreams on Netflix is about a doctor at an early stage of dementia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan’s October is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pursuit of Happyness is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Waiting starring Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin starrer is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli and other Top 11 crime thrillers with psycho killers to watch on OTT
Find Out More