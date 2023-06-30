Top 12 songs that have better chemistry between leads than Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in Tum Kya Mile

Urmimala Banerjee

Jun 30, 2023

Tum Kya Mile

One of the major complaints against Tum Kya Mile has been lack of chemistry between Ranveer and Alia. Here are 12 YRF and Dharma songs that has it in abundance

Main Yahaan Hoon

Romance, chemistry, sexual tension is abundant in this eternal love song from Veer Zaara

Dholna

Do not underrate SRK and Madhuri combo as Dholna gives us butterflies till date

Pehli Baar

The nation wants more of Ranveer and Anushka given their superb chemistry in songs like Pehli Baar

Khuda Jaane Yeh

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have great chemistry and this song is eternal proof

Suraj Hua Maddham

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol created fire on the sands of Egypt with this number

Bulleya

Karan Johar made Aishwarya and Ranbir sizzle in ADHM's Bulleya and we loved it

Gerua

Considered to be one of SRK's mid songs Gerua showed us he was the king of romance even in his 50s

Hum Tum

The title track of Hum Tum had both hot and endearing chemistry by Saif and Rani

Ang Laga Le Re

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left fans in combusted state after this iconic number

Humko Hum Hi Se

Even SRK and Ash showed good chemistry in this melodious number shot in true Yash Chopra style

Raatan Lambiyan

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have beautiful chemistry in this soulful chartbuster

