Top 12 South actors whose shocking accidents made headlines

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023

Suraj Kumar

Suraj Kumar lost his right leg after a horrid accident on the Ooty-Mysuru Highway. He is an actor in Kannada movies

Tovino Thomas

Vishal Krishna Reddy

Vishal Krishna Reddy got saved by seconds on the sets of Mark Anthony. He got injured in Turkey in 2019 as well

Venkatesh Daggubati

Venkatesh Daggubati sprained his ankle on the sets of Venky Mama. This was in 2019.

Thala Ajith

Thala Ajith who does deadly bike stunts in his movies has had surgeries on his spine. Ajith Kumar got almost paralyzed once.

Jai

Actor Jai was also faced ire of the cops for drunk driving in 2017

Jr NTR

In 2009, he got into a road accident and suffered injuries on head, elbow and shoulders. He was out of action for six weeks

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth too has suffered minor injuries on sets of many films

Dhanush

Way back in 2004, Dhanush suffered an accident when he was shooting at a height. He always takes extra precautions.

Rashmi Gautham

The anchor was travelling in a car with her driver who bumped into a pedestrian. He got bad injuries but she ensured best care

Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay got arrested for drunk driving in 2016. He was later given bail

Sundeep Kishan

Sundeep Kishan got cuts on his face on the sets of Tenali Ramakrishnan. It was a deep scar

Kiccha Sudeep

Kiccha Sudeep suffered a back injury on Kotigobba 3. He was bedridden for a few days

Dhruv Vikram

His car had rammed into three autos. One of the drivers got badly injured

