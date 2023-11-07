Top 12 South Indian action thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Yash starrer KGF film series streaming on Amazon Prime Video is an epic tale of Rocky's rise in the world of crime and gold mining.

Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is a gritty crime thriller with a complex moral conflict between a cop and a gangster.

Lucifer on Amazon Prime Video is a political action drama featuring Mohanlal as a charismatic leader.

Master on Amazon Prime Video is a high-octane action film starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Rajinikanth’s latest action film Jailer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rangasthalam on Disney+ Hotstar is a rural-based action film with Ram Charan and Samantha in lead roles.

Mankatha on Disney+ Hotstar is a stylish and action-packed film featuring Ajith Kumar.

Ugramm on Zee 5 is an intense action thriller set in the world of gangsters.

Jigarthanda on Disney+ Hotstar is a crime-comedy thriller with an engaging storyline.

Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar is a gripping action movie where a prisoner on parole becomes a hero.

Major on Netflix is the real story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was killed in the Mumbai Hotel Taj attacks.

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Godfather is now streaming on Netflix.

