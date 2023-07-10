Top 12 South Indian actors who looked absolutely dapper in traditional veshti

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Rana Daggubati looks oh-so-hot!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's swag is on point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu looks dapper and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda's traditional look will make you oh-la-la.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF star Yash goes all traditional for house warming party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan looks so comfortable in his veshti look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi's white and white look is just fab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya is handsome, isn't he?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal's traditional look is just fab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth has always been so hatke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay can pull off any look with ease.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush looks killer!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara paid one crore for jewellery ad? Top 12 facts about the star kid

 

 Find Out More