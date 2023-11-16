Top 12 South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Jana Gana Mana is about a cop goes on a mission to uncover the truth behind a professor's death that shocks the nation. Watch on Netflix.
Ponmagal Vandhal is about a lawyer takes on the case of a woman who is labelled a serial killer. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ratsasan is about a cop tried to track down a psychotic killer who targets school girls. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Vikram Vedha is about a tale between an honest police officer and a dreaded cop. Watch on MX Player.
Thani Oruvan is about a police officer sets out to expose a scientist who commits medical malpractices for money. Watch on MX Player.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is about a cop who is assigned to a couple's murder case gets involved in a personal tragedy. Watch on MX Player.
Game Over is a story of a serial killer enters the house of a woman with PTSD and challenges her for survival. Watch on Netflix.
Drishyam is about a family man leaves no stone unturned to shield his family from the wrath of police. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Mumbai Police is about an ACP investigating the murder of a fellow officer unravels hidden truths. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Jana Gana Mana film has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and one amazing crime thriller that will keep you glued to the seats. Watch on Netflix.
Saani Kaayidham is a gripping Tamil crime thriller, centers around a father's quest for revenge against those who wronged his daughter. Watch on Prime Video.
U Turn is about a journalist gets accused of a murder while trying to expose a crime. Watch on Zee5.
