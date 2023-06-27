Top 12 South Indian horror movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT platforms

Aval

This movie is there on Binged. It is available for international audiences on Netflix

Charulatha

Priyamani and Saranya are twins in this horror film. You can watch on Disney Hotstar and MX Player

Kanchana 2

Kanchana 2 is available on SUN Nxt and Amazon. The Raghava Lawrence film is a hit

Mangala

Mangala is on SUN Nxt. It is a Telugu horror film

Maya

This Nayanthara film can be watched on Prime Video and Zee 5.

Ouija

Ouija is a Kannada film that is available on Prime Video

Pizza

You can watch Pizza on platforms like Prime Video and Amazon. Pizza is a cult Tamil horror film

Pisasu

This film is made by Mysskin. Pisasu can be watched on Prime Video and Disney Hotstar

U Turn

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans can watch it on Netflix and Prime Video

Zero

This horror movie made by Shiv Mohaa. You can watch on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player

Arundhati

Arundhati is available for viewing on Binged and Komparify. Anushka Shetty is the main lead

Raju Gari Gadhi 2

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is there on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE 5

