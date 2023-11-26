Top 12 South Indian suspense thrillers to watch on OTT for a chilling weekend
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Ratsasan revolves around a cop who is trying to investigate a series of murders and the pattern behind the deaths. Watch on Prime Video.
Lucia is a neo-noir psychological thriller about a man who starts experiencing the lives of two different people in his dreams also available on Prime Video.
Vikram Vedha follows the story of a police officer and a gangster who go to extreme extents and challenge each other. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Andhadhun’s South Indian remake is one to definitely check out involving elements of both comedy and thrill. The remake Andhagan is available on Netflix
Drishyam is a family thriller of the dad who goes to extreme lengths in order to protect his family. Watch on Prime Video.
Memories is about a police officer who could access a dead person’s memories and he uses the same to solve the murder cases. Watch it on Sun NXT.
Kshanam is a suspense thriller about a man's investigation into the sudden disappearance of his ex-girlfriend's daughter. Watch Kshanam on Prime Video.
A supernatural thriller with a love story entangled with elements of horror and suspense. Watch Eeram on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ulidavaru Kandante, a narrative crime thriller that explores the interconnected lives of people around the victim. Stream on Prime Video.
U-Turn follows a series of deaths that occur around the same U-turn on a highway and investigations done by a journalist regarding it. Stream it on Netflix.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is about a retired cop who goes through an accident while investigating a case and is forced to put it to rest. Stream on Prime Video.
Thani Oruvan is a cat-and-mouse game between a police officer and a scientist who partakes in malpractices for money. Watch on MX Player.
