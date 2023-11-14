Top 12 spy thrillers ranked from best to worst; see where Tiger 3, Pathaan stand

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

The Family Man is the story of a working man from the National Investigation Agency who tries to protect the nation from terrorism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special OPS is a story through the eyes of Himmat Singh and his missions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holiday is about a military officer who attempts to hunt down a terrorist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan is the story of an Indian agent races against a terrorist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi is a story about an artist who gets pulled into a con job.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 is about Tiger and Zoya who are forced out of hiding to take on a mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bard of Blood is about an ex-communicated RAW agent Kabir Anand and a sleeper agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madras Cafe is about an Indian intelligence agent's journey to a war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dus is about a team of specialists who are all set to catch a terrorist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger is about Tiger and Zoya who battle the dark world of intelligence which stops its soldiers from loving the enemy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Commando 2 is about Karan who uses his combat skills to eradicate black money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai is an action drama that talks about a daring rescue mission in Iraq.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhai Dooj: Top 10 Bollywood movies to watch with your brother on OTT

 

 Find Out More