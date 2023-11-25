Top 12 steamiest, boldest web series to watch on Ullu App
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Virgin Boys revolves around three boys desperate to lose their virginity.
Size matters highlights theme of desire and trust in love.
In Singardaan a man took the make-up box of a deceased former flame only to get his wife and daughter bewitched.
Julie revolves around a psycho lover being relentless for a girl.
Melting Cheese is about a man dating his assistant and cheating his wife.
Panchali is about a woman marrying four brothers.
Riti Riwaj highlights women's sexual desires.
Halala revolves around the story of a newly-wed Muslim couple.
Bribe is about a woman forced to engage in sexual activities in order to get pension.
Woodpecker revolves around an overly ambitious woman.
Me Too is based on the real MeToo movement that started in India.
Asuddhi revolves around a couple entangled in occult.
