Top 12 steamiest web series and movies streaming on Ullu App for free

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Mona Home Delivery talks about a woman becoming an escort due to her poor background. 

Virgin Boys is about three boys who want to lose their virginity and experience physical intimacy.  

Kavita Bhabhi gives pleasure to men over the phone. It is one of the most popular web series. 

Singardaan is about a 

Ashuddhi stars Hiten Tejwani and Kavita Radheshyam and it follows a passionate couple getting entangled in the occult. 

Riti Riwaj is all about the desires of a woman which are considered taboo in society. 

Halala is about a Muslim man gives triple talaq to his wife in a fit of rage. They have to go through the halala ritual in order to get back together.

Panchali is about a woman who marries four brothers and tries to attract the fifth brother as well. 

Me Too is based on the real Me Too wave in India. 

Check out what being overly ambitious does to a woman in Woodpecker series.

Melting Cheese follows a woman who befriends her cheating husband's assistant and unravels the truth. 

Bribe follows a woman who befriends her cheating husband's assistant and unravels the truth. 

