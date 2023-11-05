Top 12 Ultimate Pakistani dramas that are a must watch

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Humsafar is one of the best TV shows starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. It deals with the topic of mistrust and doubts in a marital relationship. 

Suno Chanda is a fun drama which also has loads of family drama but all in a comedy way. This one has been a huge hit amongst fans. 

Jackson Heights is one of the most acclaimed dramas. 

Pyar Ke Sadqay will tug at your heartstrings. It talks about weaknesses but present them as strength. Yumna and Bilal should pair up again. 

Mere Paas Tum Ho is about an extramarital affair. Ayeza Khan is fab in this one. 

Kahi Unkahi starring Ayeza Khan and Sheharyar Munnawar is about class discrimination. It's sweet and will keep you glued.

Chup Raho is about sexual abuse at the hands of a family member. Rameen is repeatedly assaulted by her sister's husband. Sajal is brilliant.  

Maat is about two drastically different sisters. A simpleton and a scheming sister who would go to any lengths. Saba Qamar stars in this one with Aamina Sheikh.

Mere Qatil Mere Dilar deals with stalking, trust issues in love. It's a revenge drama that will keep you hooked. 

Dastaan starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Baloch is an eye opener. Set during the India-Pakistan partition this one will leave you baffled. 

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is one epic story which will leave you rooting for Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan.

Dunk is another gripping drama in which a woman falsely accuses her professor of harassment. In fact, its the other way around.  

