Top 12 underrated crime thriller web series on OTT that deserve more attention
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
UnDekhi on SonyLIV is a crime series based on true incidents.
Hasmukh on Netflix is about a comedian committing murders.
Rangbaaz on Zee 5 is the story of a gangster turned politician.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix revolves around a man who slips down into a political trap.
Breathe on Amazon Prime Video is an engaging and riveting web series starring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh.
Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar is about an advocate solving different crimes in every season.
November Story on Disney+ Hotstar is about a daughter sets out to prove her father’s innocence in a criminal case.
Apharan on JioCinema is full of crime, drama, kidnaps and mysteries
Abhay starring Kunal Khemu as a police officer is streaming on Zee 5.
The Raikar Case on JioCinema is a political whodunnit crime thriller.
She on Netflix revolves around a female constable who is on an undercover assignment.
Hostages on Disney+ Hotstar is a crime thriller web series starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra.
