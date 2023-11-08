Top 12 underrated crime thriller web series on OTT that deserve more attention

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

UnDekhi on SonyLIV is a crime series based on true incidents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hasmukh on Netflix is about a comedian committing murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangbaaz on Zee 5 is the story of a gangster turned politician.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix revolves around a man who slips down into a political trap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe on Amazon Prime Video is an engaging and riveting web series starring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar is about an advocate solving different crimes in every season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

November Story on Disney+ Hotstar is about a daughter sets out to prove her father’s innocence in a criminal case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apharan on JioCinema is full of crime, drama, kidnaps and mysteries

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay starring Kunal Khemu as a police officer is streaming on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Raikar Case on JioCinema is a political whodunnit crime thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She on Netflix revolves around a female constable who is on an undercover assignment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hostages on Disney+ Hotstar is a crime thriller web series starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated web series of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More