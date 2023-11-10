Top 12 underrated Korean dramas that are a must watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Doctor John is about an anaesthesiologist who cannot feel pain but treats every kind of patients. The series on Viki and Netflix has 8.1 IMDb rating.
The Light in Your Eyes on MX Player is about a woman using a time magic clock to change time and save her father but has to sacrifice love.
The Tale of Nokdu on Viki and MX Player is about swordsman disguising as a woman and embarking on an interesting journey.
The K-drama Chicago Typerwriter is on Rakuten Viki. It is an interesting tale of two resistance fighters who have reincarnated.
Because This Is My First Life is about two housemates marrying each other just to fulfil the societal norm. It is on Viki and Netflix.
The Fiery Priest on MX Player has an IMDb rating of 8.2. It's about a priest and detective teaming up to solve a murder mystery.
Prison Playbook is on JiCinema. The story revolves around a Korean baseball player who is arrested under false charges.
My Mister on Viki and Netflix is a love story that is quite underrated but a must watch.
Work Later, Drink Now is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about three professionals catching up over drinks and sharing their life stories.
Through the Darkness in on MX Player. It has an IMDb rating of 9.6 and is a must watch.
The Red Sleeve is available on Viki. It is a love story between a righteous prince and a court lady.
Navillera is available on Netflix is an inspiring story of an old man and a young man rising to become ballet dancers.
