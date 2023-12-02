Top 12 visually extravagant English period dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
The Crown, as inspired by real events, follows the dramatic life of Queen Elizabeth II, including historically accurate jewellery sets and clothes. Watch on Netflix.
The Great is a satirical series about Catherine the Great's rise to power in Russia. Stream on Prime Video.
Downton Abbey is set in the early 20th century, it shows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family with lavish estates and period costumes. Stream on Prime Video.
Bridgerton on Netflix is a Regency-era drama following the story of 8 siblings and their quest to find love, featuring vibrant costumes and opulent settings
The Last Czars recreates the final years of the Romanov dynasty, featuring rich visuals and intricate historical detailing. Also on Netflix.
Poldark portrays the story of a British officer trying to rebuild his life after a war, set in 18th-century Cornwall with stunning landscapes to admire, Stream on Prime Video.
Mad Men is not particularly a period drama but is renowned for its attention to details of the 1960s era. On Prime Video.
Rome is a visually striking series portraying ancient Rome's politics, battles, and daily life. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Outlander is an interesting time-travelling drama set in 18th-century Scotland which showcases picturesque landscapes. Watch on Netflix.
The Tudors depicts the reign of King Henry VIII with focus on the beauty of the Tudor court. Stream on Prime Video.
Gentleman Jack, set in the 19th century, follows the life of Anne Lister, with attention to period details and settings. Available on Jio Cinema.
Versailles, a French-Canadian historical drama set in 1667, depicts the extravagant life of King Louis XIV in the Palace of Versailles. On Netflix.
