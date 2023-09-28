TOP 12 war movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that'll reignite patriotic feelings in you

Are you a fan of war-based movies? Here's your binge-list for the weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Vicky will keep the patriotic Josh high in this moving film based on true events. Watch it on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch this Rana Daggubati starrer naval war movie on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This ensemble cast war movie based on true events can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on Vikram Batra's life, watch this riveting movie starring Sidharth, Kiara on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight it out in this Siddharth Anand directorial on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta starrer movie is just too amazing for words. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This multi-starrer movie is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2019 movie starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer period war drama film is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar starrer is based on the King of the Chauhan dynasty, Prithviraj Chauhan. It's on Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Lakshmibai in this one which is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adivi Sesh plays martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, in his biopic. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!