TOP 12 war movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that'll reignite patriotic feelings in you

Are you a fan of war-based movies? Here's your binge-list for the weekend.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky will keep the patriotic Josh high in this moving film based on true events. Watch it on Zee5. 

The Ghazi Attack

Watch this Rana Daggubati starrer naval war movie on Amazon Prime Video. 

Border movie

This ensemble cast war movie based on true events can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. 

Shershaah

Based on Vikram Batra's life, watch this riveting movie starring Sidharth, Kiara on Amazon Prime Video.

War movie 

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight it out in this Siddharth Anand directorial on Amazon Prime Video. 

Lakshya (2004) 

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta starrer movie is just too amazing for words. Watch it on Netflix. 

LOC: Kargil

This multi-starrer movie is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch. 

Kesari movie

The 2019 movie starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Panipat movie 

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer period war drama film is on Netflix. 

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar starrer is based on the King of the Chauhan dynasty, Prithviraj Chauhan. It's on Amazon Prime. 

Manikarnika movie 

Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Lakshmibai in this one which is available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Major movie 

Adivi Sesh plays martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, in his biopic. Watch it on Netflix. 

