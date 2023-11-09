Top 12 web series around money to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more OTT on Dhanteras 2023

Top 12 web series around money that you can watch on Dhanteras 2023 on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Sony LIV, Prime Video and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's superhit show on counterfeit is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Squid Game

Squid Game available on Netflix is all about winning billions of won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Apprentice

This British reality game show on BBC iPlayer with Alan Sugar is a superhit one

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 1992

Scam 1992 on Sony LIV is based on the life of Harshad Mehta

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Narcos

Gangsters, drugs, cartels and money make a heady mix in this series on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breaking Bad

This American show on Netflix has a cult following all over the globe

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Peaky Blinders

This Cillian Murphy show on Netflix is also about money and power

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Heist

No list will be complete without a mention of this Netflix show of Professor and his squad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Game

This show about banking in Korea is on Disney + Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inventing Anna

This show on entrepreneurship or conning people is there on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Start Up

This Bae Suzy Kdrama about young entrepreneurs is there on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dirty Money

This series on Netflix is an expose on greed and corruption

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan will Tiger 3 give Salman Khan the much needed hit?

 

 Find Out More