Top 12 web series around money to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more OTT on Dhanteras 2023

Top 12 web series around money that you can watch on Dhanteras 2023 on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Sony LIV, Prime Video and moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Shahid Kapoor's superhit show on counterfeit is there on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game available on Netflix is all about winning billions of wonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This British reality game show on BBC iPlayer with Alan Sugar is a superhit oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992 on Sony LIV is based on the life of Harshad MehtaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangsters, drugs, cartels and money make a heady mix in this series on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This American show on Netflix has a cult following all over the globeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Cillian Murphy show on Netflix is also about money and powerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
No list will be complete without a mention of this Netflix show of Professor and his squadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show about banking in Korea is on Disney + HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show on entrepreneurship or conning people is there on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Bae Suzy Kdrama about young entrepreneurs is there on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This series on Netflix is an expose on greed and corruptionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!