Top 12 web series dealing with the paranormal on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Stranger Things is one of the most popular supernatural series about a group of kids going through mysterious events, watch on Netflix.
The Dead Lands, set in New Zealand is an adventure series with supernatural elements. You can watch it for free on Prime Video.
The Haunting of Hill House is about a family haunted in a mansion they moved to. Stream it on Netflix.
The follow-up series to The Haunting of Hill House, exploring a new haunted estate with its own dark secrets. Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix too.
Supernatural is the story of two brothers who hunt supernatural creatures together. Available on Prime Video
Ghoul is a mini-series involving a military interrogation centre with supernatural occurrences. Watch on Netflix.
Betaal blends horror with mythology and focuses on a battle against undead British soldiers. Available on Netflix.
A classic series, The X-Files involves FBI agents investigating unsolved and paranormal cases. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
A group of kids explores a haunted house and unravels mysteries. Watch Typewriter on Netflix.
Paranormal is the story of a haematologist that becomes the go to guy for all paranormal activities. Stream on Netflix.
The Exorcist follows the story of a family that is dealing with demonic possession. Watch on Prime Video.
Evil is a psychological mystery series that explores supernatural phenomenons with both scientific and religious perspectives. It's available on JioCinema.
