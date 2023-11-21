Top 12 worst Bollywood movies ever that you are better off NOT watching
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag was voted the worst Bollywood movie on IMDb. The film was released in 2007 and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.
Desh Drohi was at second on the list, the movie just goes on about senseless killing of people with a very weak script.
Humshakals is a movie that was so bad that even its actor Saif publicly regretted playing a part in it.
Ajay Devgn’s Himmatwala is a hard watch in itself. The movie follows a very cliche script and doesn’t offer anything special at all.
Karzzzz is a movie that really didn’t do well, with Himesh Reshammiya a singer turned actor in the lead role, it was bound to flop.
Starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani has a snake as a villain which doesn't make much sense in itself.
The Legend of Drona was all set to be an amazing fantasy movie but couldn’t deliver as well as the audience expected it to be.
Rascals is another Ajay and Sanjay Dutt starrer which has a very basic boring concept of two guys trying to woo a wealthy woman.
The first two parts of the Race franchise did well but the 3rd part starring Salman as the lead couldn’t live up to the expectations.
The 2023 release Adipurush was all set to be a hit but was marred by trash VFX which was the main reason for the movie being so bad.
