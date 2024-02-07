Top 13 shocking Indian celebrity splits that left fans heartbroken 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024

Esha Deol tied the knot in 2012. Bharat is a businessman. It was one grand affair. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha and Bharat have two kids, Radhya and Miraya. Their separation has grabbed headlines. Let's check other celeb splits that shocked fans... 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan ended their 13 years of marriage leaving everyone shocked. They have two kids and are very cordial parents. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu dated John Abraham for a decade. And it was a big shock for everyone when they called it quits. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan filed for divorce after 19 years of togetherness. They have a son, Arhaan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took everyone by surprise when they announced separation after 15 years of marriage. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor made for an IT couple in Bollywood. But they parted ways soon after. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia went their separate ways after being married for 21 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush has separated from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. But reports state that they have not filed for an official divorce yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth and Prabhu Naga Chaitanya made for one gorgeous couple of Tollywood. Their separation everyone in a HUGE shock. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were married for 9 years. When their separation was announced, it came as a huge shock for everyone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's separation was a huge controversy wherein allegations were levelled by both sides. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were once the sweethearts. But they parted ways and left their fans heartbroken.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani were married for 15 years. They have two daughters. Some have found love in other people and are married as well.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Happy Rose Day 2024: Top 10 love soaked movies to watch on first day leading up to Valentine's Day

 

 Find Out More