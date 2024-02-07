Top 13 shocking Indian celebrity splits that left fans heartbroken
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Esha Deol tied the knot in 2012. Bharat is a businessman. It was one grand affair.
Esha and Bharat have two kids, Radhya and Miraya. Their separation has grabbed headlines. Let's check other celeb splits that shocked fans...
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan ended their 13 years of marriage leaving everyone shocked. They have two kids and are very cordial parents.
Bipasha Basu dated John Abraham for a decade. And it was a big shock for everyone when they called it quits.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan filed for divorce after 19 years of togetherness. They have a son, Arhaan.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took everyone by surprise when they announced separation after 15 years of marriage.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor made for an IT couple in Bollywood. But they parted ways soon after.
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia went their separate ways after being married for 21 years.
Dhanush has separated from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. But reports state that they have not filed for an official divorce yet.
Samantha Ruth and Prabhu Naga Chaitanya made for one gorgeous couple of Tollywood. Their separation everyone in a HUGE shock.
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were married for 9 years. When their separation was announced, it came as a huge shock for everyone.
Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's separation was a huge controversy wherein allegations were levelled by both sides.
Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were once the sweethearts. But they parted ways and left their fans heartbroken.
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani were married for 15 years. They have two daughters. Some have found love in other people and are married as well.
