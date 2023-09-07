TOP 14 iconic characters on OTT who deserve their own Spin-offs

Vijay Varma's Sasya to Gulshan Devaiah's 4 cut Aatmaram, a look at some of the most memorable characters on OTT who should have a separate series on them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Pataal Lok is one of the most-watched series and Jaideep Ahlawat's character Hathiram is just fab.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games was just a treat for the eyes. Fans would enjoy some of him, no?
Yes, Bablu is no more but a backstory, or another story, something, please? Vikrant Massey's character's death left everyone heartbroken.
Pankaj Tripathi has essayed a lot of memorable roles but his stint in Mirzapur takes the cake.
Ali Fazal surprised everyone with this one from Mirzapur. Everyone started recognizing him as Guddu Bhaiya.
Radhika Apte is an OTT queen. We would love to see more of Nida.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Raji in a new franchise, what do you think about this idea?
It would be helluva interesting to see a spin-off on Gulshan Devaiah's character from Guns and Gulaabs.
Sharib Hashmi is an integral part in The Family Man series. He should have a spin-off with some cases from his POV.
Vijay played Sasya in Aaditi Pohankar starrer She. A spin-off of a shady character would be interesting to watch, no?
Sikander Kher played Nishi in Monica O My Darling. A comedy thriller would make for a perfect binge-watch.
Abhishek Banerjee is an amazing performer. His dark side will leave everyone haunted. It would be a thrilling watch.
How far can a woman go with her manipulation, Rasika Duggal will ace it.
Kubra Sait essayed this transgender character in Sacred Games which catapulted her to fame. She has a spunk to her which can be explored in a separate series.
