Top 15 bizarre and totally embarrassing mistakes in Bollywood movies

Nov 21, 2023

Lagaan is based in 1892 when a cricket over only had 5 balls but for the movie they had 6.

In the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is seen singing the song Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon, which wasn’t even released in the 1950's.

In PK, we see that Sarfarz works in the Pakistani Embassy of Bruges, while in reality it doesn’t exist.

Ra.One also saw the big mistake of a Christian burial of SRK but soon after, his wife is seen putting his ashes in the river somehow?

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Katrina Kaif’s top changes out of nowhere between two connected scenes.

In 3 Idiots, Suhas is shown inside the wedding venue in the first scene and then sees him enter the wedding from the main gate yet again? We wonder how.

In Heyy Babyy, there was a silly mistake of a baby’s clothes colour changing in the background over the course of 3 scenes.

Dum Laga ke Haisha saw the ageing of a vehicle over a small period of time.

In Chennai Express, SRK is seen taking the ashes of his grandfather from his grandmother on two separate instances.

Between the original scene and the CCTV footage of Badlapur, we saw the disappearance of musicians.

In Aashiqui 2, three guys are seen backstage while also singing on the main stage along with Arohi.

In a Housefull 4 scene, Kriti is seen being brutally dragged by a horse but survives without a single scratch.

Race 3 saw the goons of the movie die to bullets while wearing a bulletproof jacket.

Kabir gets a serious injury on his right arm in War after a fighting sequence and has a plaster on but the next scene saw him dancing to a song.

Krrish 3 saw a huge blast occur while all the major characters were in the room but no one gets injured, not even a scratch.

