Top 15 bizarre and totally embarrassing mistakes in Bollywood movies
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Lagaan is based in 1892 when a cricket over only had 5 balls but for the movie they had 6.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is seen singing the song Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon, which wasn’t even released in the 1950's.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In PK, we see that Sarfarz works in the Pakistani Embassy of Bruges, while in reality it doesn’t exist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ra.One also saw the big mistake of a Christian burial of SRK but soon after, his wife is seen putting his ashes in the river somehow?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Katrina Kaif’s top changes out of nowhere between two connected scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 3 Idiots, Suhas is shown inside the wedding venue in the first scene and then sees him enter the wedding from the main gate yet again? We wonder how.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Heyy Babyy, there was a silly mistake of a baby’s clothes colour changing in the background over the course of 3 scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dum Laga ke Haisha saw the ageing of a vehicle over a small period of time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Chennai Express, SRK is seen taking the ashes of his grandfather from his grandmother on two separate instances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Between the original scene and the CCTV footage of Badlapur, we saw the disappearance of musicians.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Aashiqui 2, three guys are seen backstage while also singing on the main stage along with Arohi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a Housefull 4 scene, Kriti is seen being brutally dragged by a horse but survives without a single scratch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Race 3 saw the goons of the movie die to bullets while wearing a bulletproof jacket.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir gets a serious injury on his right arm in War after a fighting sequence and has a plaster on but the next scene saw him dancing to a song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish 3 saw a huge blast occur while all the major characters were in the room but no one gets injured, not even a scratch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Dunki, Top 10 films on immigration on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More