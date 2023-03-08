TOP 15 Entertainment News: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar fan reviews, Ranbir Kapoor's gift for Raha, Nayanthara gets trolled and more

From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releasing in theatres to Ranbir Kapoor's statements on his special gift for Raha Kapoor, Nayanthara getting trolled and more have grabbed headlines in Entertainment News.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor gifted Raha cute little sneakers with the number 8 inscribed on them. How CUTE!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda and his wife Sunita lashed out at the statements made by Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh in an interview when the latter two were suffering from a financial crunch. Sunita said that she repents helping them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook joined the ARMYs in the Yoongi Marry Me wagon. However, only Jimin got a response. Suga sang for the ARMYs on his birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliya Siddiqui alleged that Nawazuddin sent their daughter Shora with his manager alone to Dubai and accused the latter of hugging Shora inappropriately. In the audio shared by Aaliya, Nawazuddin is heard saying that he trusts his manager.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie is getting rave reviews. Fans are loving it but KRK has called it the worst film of the year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two young men who hid in Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat were nabbed after 8 hours. They suffered bruises and the security team tended to their wounds. They hid in SRK's non-functional make-up room and wanted to meet SRK. Mumbai Police has asked SRK to do a security audit of his premises.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is going to present an award on the Oscars 2023 stage. She has been moving to-fro India. To clear up the confusion, Deepika will leave for the Academy Awards on 10th March.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan along with their twins were spotted at the airport earlier today. The two hid their kids' faces. Netizens trolled them for the same. UFF!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maan Meri Jaan is one of the most loved and trending songs of recent times. King is now collaborating with American singer-producer Nick Jonas on the same. Titled Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) drops on Friday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Luv Ranjan is a frequent collaborator with Kartik Aaryan and the Shehzada actor did a cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir and Shraddha. And fans are loving it and how!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeethu Joseph is working on another sequel to Drishyam. And as per media reports, the makers are planning to shoot Mohanlal's Malayalam version and Ajay Devgn's Hindi version simultaneously.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut is shooting for Chandramukhi 2 and she celebrated Holi on the sets of the film. She also got home-cooked food for everyone on the sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan dropped another picture on his social media in which we see him riding a squad bike. Fans went gaga over the picture quickly!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon recalled being shocked when people from her age group would tell her that no one wants to marry an actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahan Goswami opened up on why she took up Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato. The actress revealed that there's no strategy but the script should click with her that it is for her and that she is fitting for the role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!