TOP 15 Entertainment News: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar fan reviews, Ranbir Kapoor's gift for Raha, Nayanthara gets trolled and more

From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releasing in theatres to Ranbir Kapoor's statements on his special gift for Raha Kapoor, Nayanthara getting trolled and more have grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's gift for Raha 

Ranbir Kapoor gifted Raha cute little sneakers with the number 8 inscribed on them. How CUTE! 

Govinda SLAMS Krushna 

Govinda and his wife Sunita lashed out at the statements made by Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh in an interview when the latter two were suffering from a financial crunch. Sunita said that she repents helping them. 

Suga's birthday live turns chaotic 

Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook joined the ARMYs in the Yoongi Marry Me wagon. However, only Jimin got a response. Suga sang for the ARMYs on his birthday. 

Aaliya hits back at Nawazuddin 

Aaliya Siddiqui alleged that Nawazuddin sent their daughter Shora with his manager alone to Dubai and accused the latter of hugging Shora inappropriately. In the audio shared by Aaliya, Nawazuddin is heard saying that he trusts his manager. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar reviews 

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie is getting rave reviews. Fans are loving it but KRK has called it the worst film of the year. 

Deets about SRK's fans who hid in Mannat 

The two young men who hid in Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat were nabbed after 8 hours. They suffered bruises and the security team tended to their wounds. They hid in SRK's non-functional make-up room and wanted to meet SRK. Mumbai Police has asked SRK to do a security audit of his premises. 

When will Deepika leave for the Oscars?  

Deepika Padukone is going to present an award on the Oscars 2023 stage. She has been moving to-fro India. To clear up the confusion, Deepika will leave for the Academy Awards on 10th March. 

Nayanthara gets trolled 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan along with their twins were spotted at the airport earlier today. The two hid their kids' faces. Netizens trolled them for the same. UFF! 

Nick to collaborate with King 

Maan Meri Jaan is one of the most loved and trending songs of recent times. King is now collaborating with American singer-producer Nick Jonas on the same. Titled Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) drops on Friday. 

Kartik wows in TJMM 

Luv Ranjan is a frequent collaborator with Kartik Aaryan and the Shehzada actor did a cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir and Shraddha. And fans are loving it and how! 

Drishyam 3 on cards? 

Jeethu Joseph is working on another sequel to Drishyam. And as per media reports, the makers are planning to shoot Mohanlal's Malayalam version and Ajay Devgn's Hindi version simultaneously. 

Kangana celebrated Holi on set 

Kangana Ranaut is shooting for Chandramukhi 2 and she celebrated Holi on the sets of the film. She also got home-cooked food for everyone on the sets. 

Salman Khan wins hearts 

Salman Khan dropped another picture on his social media in which we see him riding a squad bike. Fans went gaga over the picture quickly! 

Kriti was told no one would marry an actress 

Kriti Sanon recalled being shocked when people from her age group would tell her that no one wants to marry an actress. 

Shahana on Zwigato 

Shahan Goswami opened up on why she took up Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato. The actress revealed that there's no strategy but the script should click with her that it is for her and that she is fitting for the role. 

