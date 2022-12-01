The beautiful star got noticed post she won Ms Chennai event back in 1999.Source: Bollywood
The South India diva got the award for the role of Savitri in Telugu movie Mahanty.Source: Bollywood
The Shakalaka Boom Boom star has an immense fan base. This is because of her acting skills and unmissable looks.Source: Bollywood
The actress created a household name for herself in the South and Bollywood industry. Fans love to watch her on the big screen.Source: Bollywood
The South Indian star is known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Fans loved her for her role in Baahubali 1 and 2.Source: Bollywood
The South Indian beauty is known for her attractive features and also has delivered many hit movies.Source: Bollywood
The actress has got skin like that of a princess. She has often been the popular face for many beauty products.Source: Bollywood
The actress is known for her pretty fit body and unmissable looks. She is happily in a relationship with Jacky Bhagnani.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly has played lead roles in more than 50 films. She is a beautiful mom and wife to Gautam Kitchlu.Source: Bollywood
It looks like good looks run completely in Shruti's family. She looks exactly as gorgeous as her mom Sarika.Source: Bollywood
She has been one of the stars who has been highest paid and had also become the second runner up at 2010 Miss. India Universe.Source: Bollywood
She has been god gifted with great looks, skin and unmatched acting chops.Source: Bollywood
The Rudra actress reportedly once wanted to become an IAS officer but it looks like her alluring appeal made fans love her acting.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa actress has a massive fan following with her role as Srivalli from her hit movie Pushpa. Her beauty is versatile.Source: Bollywood
The South Indian star has always been in news for her professional and personal life. She is ruling the hearts of her fans since many years.Source: Bollywood
