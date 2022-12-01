Trisha Krishnan

The beautiful star got noticed post she won Ms Chennai event back in 1999.

Keerthy Suresh

The South India diva got the award for the role of Savitri in Telugu movie Mahanty.

Hansika Motwani

The Shakalaka Boom Boom star has an immense fan base. This is because of her acting skills and unmissable looks.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress created a household name for herself in the South and Bollywood industry. Fans love to watch her on the big screen.

Anushka Shetty

The South Indian star is known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Fans loved her for her role in Baahubali 1 and 2.

Nayanthara

The South Indian beauty is known for her attractive features and also has delivered many hit movies.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress has got skin like that of a princess. She has often been the popular face for many beauty products.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress is known for her pretty fit body and unmissable looks. She is happily in a relationship with Jacky Bhagnani.

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress reportedly has played lead roles in more than 50 films. She is a beautiful mom and wife to Gautam Kitchlu.

Shruti Hassan

It looks like good looks run completely in Shruti's family. She looks exactly as gorgeous as her mom Sarika.

Pooja Hegde

She has been one of the stars who has been highest paid and had also become the second runner up at 2010 Miss. India Universe.

Nithya Menen

She has been god gifted with great looks, skin and unmatched acting chops.

Raashi Khanna

The Rudra actress reportedly once wanted to become an IAS officer but it looks like her alluring appeal made fans love her acting.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress has a massive fan following with her role as Srivalli from her hit movie Pushpa. Her beauty is versatile.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The South Indian star has always been in news for her professional and personal life. She is ruling the hearts of her fans since many years.

