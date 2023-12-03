Top 15 Most loved Korean drama OSTs that'll make you forget Bollywood songs
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
You are my Everything from Descendants of the Sun has been crooned by Gummy. It is very popular.
Without Stay With Me the list of popular Korean Drama OSTs is incomplete. This one's from Goblin. Chanyeol and Punch collaborated on this one.
I Miss You from Goblin for the Grim Reaper and his love interest will leave you melancholic. It's sung by Soyou.
I Just Want To Stay With You by Zion T from The King: Eternal Monarch is one of the best OSTs.
Beautiful from Goblin by Crush is another soulful number.
Everytime by Chen and Punch from Descendants of the Sun became an instant hit.
Sweet Night by BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung from Itaewon Class is an extremely popular track.
It's Definitely You by BTS Jin and V from Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth is such an addictive number.
Here I Am Again from Crash Landing on You, sung by Baek Yerin talks about love and longing.
Aloha from Hospital Playlist is a must-include in your Korean Drama Ost playlist.
Christmas Tree by BTS V from Our Beloved Summer will make you put it on a loop.
Come to Me from While You Were Sleeping is the ultimate language of love.
That Woman from Secret Garden by Hyun Bin is one of the most loved tracks from the soundtrack.
All About You from Hotel Del Luna sung by Taeyeon will make your heart skip a beat.
With You by BTS member Jimin from Our Blues is a rage amongst fans.
