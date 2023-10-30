Top 16 Halloween costume ideas inspired by Indian movie characters guarantee to make you the star of the party
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Sunny Deol's Tara Singh will be a huge hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sakina will also get much love this time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vasooli Bhai never fails to impress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's give Mogambo a chance to be happy so he can say his catchphrase.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do you wanna meet Rocky Randhawa?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Jawan villain banta hai na... tab koi bhi uske saamne tik nahi sakta.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali, tum samajh jaogi na?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the bald peeps out there, this is your chance to be Kancha Cheena.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Basanti tum dance zaroor karna kyunkiii, Halloween hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghu ka 'Pachhas Tola Sona' will be the highlight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don't forget to take your Srivalli with you, Pushpa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wo Sanjay Dutt jaise Munna Bhai banke famous honeko sirf kapda lagta hai. Aur Jaadu Ki Jhappi!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangu aayegi, sab pe chhayegi!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen needs to take another vacation!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are being Shanaya, please carry your background music with you!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra's Jhilmil will make you the most adorable person ever!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
