Top 16 Halloween costume ideas inspired by Indian movie characters guarantee to make you the star of the party

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Sunny Deol's Tara Singh will be a huge hit. 

Sakina will also get much love this time. 

Vasooli Bhai never fails to impress.

Let's give Mogambo a chance to be happy so he can say his catchphrase. 

Do you wanna meet Rocky Randhawa?  

Jab Jawan villain banta hai na... tab koi bhi uske saamne tik nahi sakta. 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali, tum samajh jaogi na?

For the bald peeps out there, this is your chance to be Kancha Cheena. 

Basanti tum dance zaroor karna kyunkiii, Halloween hai.

Raghu ka 'Pachhas Tola Sona' will be the highlight. 

Don't forget to take your Srivalli with you, Pushpa.

Wo Sanjay Dutt jaise Munna Bhai banke famous honeko sirf kapda lagta hai. Aur Jaadu Ki Jhappi! 

Gangu aayegi, sab pe chhayegi! 

Queen needs to take another vacation! 

If you are being Shanaya, please carry your background music with you! 

Priyanka Chopra's Jhilmil will make you the most adorable person ever! 

