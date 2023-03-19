Top 20 Indian movies from Bollywood to South releasing in March on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT platforms

Check out Indian movies that are scheduled to release in this month

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Upcoming Indian movies

Read on to know upcoming Indian movies from Bollywood to Tollywood releasing on OTT platform.

Pathaan

SRK’s biggest blockbuster will make its digital way on 22nd March on Amazon Prime Video

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s film will release exclusively on Netflix on 24th March

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

This Telugu romantic action thriller film will release on Aha Video on 22nd March

Writer Padmabhushan

Writer Padmabhushan is a Telugu language comedy drama and it will release on Zee 5 on 17th March

Vaathi

Vaathi is Dhanush and Samyukta Menon’s period action drama film. It will release on Netflix on 17th March

Kanjoos Makhichoos

This comedy flick starring, Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi and Raju Shrivastava (last film) will release on Zee5 on 24th March.

Poovan

This Malayalam slice-of-life-drama will release on 24th March on Zee5

Purusha Pretham

This is a Malayalam crime drama and police procedural. It will stream on Zee5 on 24th March

Saathi Gaani Rendu Ekaralu

This is a dark comedy film and first OTT project by Mythri Movie Makers. It will release on Aha Video on 17th March.

Sridevi Shoban Babu

This is a romantic drama is Telugu language and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 30th March

Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh starrer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March

Am I Next

This is a social drama focusing on sexual assault issues. It will release on Zee5 on 17th March

Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda

This is romantic drama in the Kannada language. It will release on south Indian ott platform Sun NXT on 17th March

Gandhada Gudi

This is a docu-drama on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The docu-film marks the last screen appearance of the actor and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 17th March

Amigos

This Telugu action thriller starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a triple role will release on Netflix on 1st April

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s action thriller released a day ago on Netflix

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar starrer is scheduled to release on OTT platform mostly by end of this month

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s family entertainer is claimed to release on OTT this month

