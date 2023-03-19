Top 20 Indian movies from Bollywood to South releasing in March on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT platforms

Check out Indian movies that are scheduled to release in this monthSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023
Read on to know upcoming Indian movies from Bollywood to Tollywood releasing on OTT platform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK’s biggest blockbuster will make its digital way on 22nd March on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s film will release exclusively on Netflix on 24th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Telugu romantic action thriller film will release on Aha Video on 22nd MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Writer Padmabhushan is a Telugu language comedy drama and it will release on Zee 5 on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaathi is Dhanush and Samyukta Menon’s period action drama film. It will release on Netflix on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This comedy flick starring, Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi and Raju Shrivastava (last film) will release on Zee5 on 24th March.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Malayalam slice-of-life-drama will release on 24th March on Zee5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a Malayalam crime drama and police procedural. It will stream on Zee5 on 24th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a dark comedy film and first OTT project by Mythri Movie Makers. It will release on Aha Video on 17th March.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a romantic drama is Telugu language and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 30th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh starrer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a social drama focusing on sexual assault issues. It will release on Zee5 on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is romantic drama in the Kannada language. It will release on south Indian ott platform Sun NXT on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a docu-drama on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The docu-film marks the last screen appearance of the actor and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Telugu action thriller starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a triple role will release on Netflix on 1st AprilSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s action thriller released a day ago on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar starrer is scheduled to release on OTT platform mostly by end of this monthSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s family entertainer is claimed to release on OTT this monthSource: Bollywoodlife.com
