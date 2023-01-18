TOP 20 K-drama to look forward to on Netflix in 2023

Are you ready with a pen and paper? Well. cause Netflix just dropped the Kdrama list, alright! 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2023

Gyeongseong Creature

Park Seojoon and Han Sohee return with part two of a period thriller set in 1945! 

Black Knight

Set in 2071 when air pollution is at its peak, humanity depends on Black Knights.  

Song of the Bandits

An action-adventure series starring Kim Namgil, Seohyun is set in the era when the Japanese ruled Korea.

Sweet Home

Song Kang, Lee Jinwook and Lee Siyoung starrer is the second part of the horror-thriller based on Naver Webtoon. 

DP

DP is a social issue drama starring Jung Haein, Koo Kyo-hwan and more. 

The Glory

The Glory is a human revenge drama whose second part will air this year. 

A Time Called You

A time-travel series wherein a woman travels back in time and meets her late love. 

Behind Your Touch

A fantasy drama with a hint of romance starring Han Jimin, Lee Minki and others...

Crash Course in Romance

An ongoing rom-com between an instructor and an ex-handball national champion. 

Destined With You, Doona!

It is said to be a fantasy romance around a vampire. It stars Ok Taecyeon and Won Jian.  

King the Land

Lee Junho returns to small screen after two years with King the land co-starring Im Yoon-ah. 

Love to Hate You

A rom-com which has a trope of enemies to lovers starring Kim Okvin and Tae Yoo.  

See You In My 19th Life

Another rom-com with a reincarnation twist, based on a webtoon of the same name. 

Bloodhounds

Based on a webtoon of the same name wherein two young people are caught in the sinister world of loan sharks. 

Celebrity

Get a reality check on the glamorous lives of celebs through Seo Ah-ri's eyes. 

Mask Girl

Mask Girl is a black comedy thriller based on a webtoon wherein an insecure girl masks up to be a live streamer. 

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Adapted from a webtoon as well, it's about Da-eun a nurse in the psychiatric ward who comes across various stories. 

Queenmaker

Queenmaker is about PR and strategising for political campaigns. 

The Good Bad Mother

A drama revolving around a strict mother and son with tragedy in the backdrop. 

Goodbye Earth

An apocalyptic series wherein only 200 days are left before an asteroid strikes the earth.

