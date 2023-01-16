Top 20 OTT releases of 2023 on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more

Bookmark your calendars for 2023's biggest OTT movies which will be coming soon. Take a look at the interesting list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023

Mission Majnu

Releasing on January 20 on Netflix, it is the story of a raw agent (Siddharth Malhotra) who enters Pakistan with a mission. The movie also has Rashmika Mandanna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur Season 2

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's mythological crime thriller series will be available on Voot Select, reportedly in May.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chakda ‘Xpress

Anushka Sharma will play the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and the sports biopic film will be available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's movie will be available on Netflix and is about an air hostess and a businessman's perfect heist plan 40,000 feet in the air.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma will be seen in the movie which will be available on Prime Video and will be a serial killer drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi

Releasing on February 10, available on Prime Video Shahid Kapoor will make his OTT debut as an artist turned into a con man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns & Gulaabs

Will stream on Netflix, the dark comedy series will have Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty will bring his cop universe on Prime Video and will have Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khufiya

Tabu's espionage thriller will stream on Netflix and is based on Amar Bhushan’s novel Escape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made in Heaven Season 2

Will stream on Prime Video, Tara aka Shobhita Dhulipala and Karan aka Arjun Mathur's wedding plan will go international.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur Season 3

This web show will stream on Prime Video and will show Sharad taking an opportunity to come back post rescuing Kaleen Bhaiya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

The second season will stream on Prime Video and will show how doctors and nurses at Bombay General Hospital navigate the hurdle caused to the city by a natural disaster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok Season 2

Hathiram Chaudhary aka Jaideep Ahlawat will see a new challenge and the show will release on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocket Boys Season 2

The highly acclaimed series will stream on Sony Liv and will have Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh which is around the establishment of ISRO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

The sequel to 2020's Scam 1992 will stream on Sony Liv and is based on the adaptation of a book named Reporter Ki Diary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Showtime

Karan Johar's Showtime will air on Disney+Hotstar and will show the toxic side of the movie industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soup

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma's crime thriller series will be served on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Archies

The Indian adaptation of Archies, Zoya Akhtar's directed movie will take you back to the '60s. Wait for it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man Season 3

Watch it on Prime Video and season 3 will show the COVID-19 angle. Srikant Tiwari and his team will have another threat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha

The plot details have not been revealed but Kajol will be a lawyer who is working in litigation for her kids after her husband is in jail. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anushka Sharma's top 10 fitness tips will give you lessons on discipline

 

 Find Out More