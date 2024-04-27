Top 4 most bankable Bollywood stars of 2024

Nishant | Apr 27, 2024

With movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with ensemble casts not being able to perform well at the Box Office, there is a lot of uncertainty in modern cinema.

Through these uncertainties, these are some of the Bollywood stars who are capable of delivering huge hits if paired with event releases.

Shah Rukh Khan, a true Bollywood superstar with a loyal fanbase across generations.

His last year releases, Pathaan and Jawan only solidified his position as one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood.

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan’s mass appeal is second to none, the star remains a dominant force in the industry.

Salman’s event releases mainly Eid is a big example of the same. Tiger 3’s success is the proof of the same.

Hrithik Roshan is well known for his acting and dancing prowess, the star consistently delivers strong performances at the box office.

The star maintains a prominent position among the youngsters, Fighter was a huge hit this year with War 2 also one of his upcoming movies.

Ranbir Kapoor has carved his own niche with critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

Animal was a huge box office hit and showed just how big of a superstar Ranbir really is.

