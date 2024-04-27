Top 4 most bankable Bollywood stars of 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 27, 2024
With movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with ensemble casts not being able to perform well at the Box Office, there is a lot of uncertainty in modern cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Through these uncertainties, these are some of the Bollywood stars who are capable of delivering huge hits if paired with event releases.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, a true Bollywood superstar with a loyal fanbase across generations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His last year releases, Pathaan and Jawan only solidified his position as one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan’s mass appeal is second to none, the star remains a dominant force in the industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman’s event releases mainly Eid is a big example of the same. Tiger 3’s success is the proof of the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan is well known for his acting and dancing prowess, the star consistently delivers strong performances at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The star maintains a prominent position among the youngsters, Fighter was a huge hit this year with War 2 also one of his upcoming movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has carved his own niche with critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal was a huge box office hit and showed just how big of a superstar Ranbir really is.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood actors and their unique nicknames
Find Out More