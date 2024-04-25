Top 5 actors who refused to be a part of Baahubali
Nishant
| Apr 25, 2024
SS Rajmouli’s blockbuster movie series Baahubali is one of the highest-earning Indian movies of all time.
The movie broke a lot of Box Office records and was one of the first few South Indian films that performed well with Hindi audiences.
Let’s a take a look at some of the actors who refused to be a part of the movie.
The first actor on the list is Hrithik Roshan who refused to play one of the lead roles in the movie and chose to go with Mohenjo Daro instead.
John Abraham was reportedly the first choice for the role of Bhallaldev but there was no reply from the actor’s side regarding the role.
Sonam Kapoor revealed in an interview that she was offered a role in Baahubali but she rejected it.
Sridevi was the first choice for the role of Sivagami but the movie couldn’t afford her pay demands in their budget.
Mohanlal was the first choice for the role of Kattapa but due to prior work commitments, he also had to refuse.
Sathyaraj later played the role of Kattapa which was loved by the fans.
