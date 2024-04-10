Top 5 blockbuster movies that BMCM actor Akshay Kumar rejected
Nishant
| Apr 10, 2024
Akshay Kumar is all set to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which has been showing signs of being a huge blockbuster.
The movie will feature Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha and other huge stars.
The movie is all set to release on April 11th after a slight delay in the initial release.
Before the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, let’s take a look at some of the blockbuster movies that the star rejected.
Akshay reportedly rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the role was aced by Farhan Akhtar later.
Akshay didn’t want to play the role of an antagonist in Baazigar which was played by SRK.
The Race franchise was initially supposed to cast Akshay Kumar as well but he rejected it due to unknown reasons.
There has also been news regarding the Khiladi of Bollywood rejecting the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana.
There were reports of him starring in a Hollywood project in which he would’ve played a role alongside The Rock, which he rejected.
