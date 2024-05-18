Top 5 Bollywood actors who turned into directors
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 18, 2024
Kunal Kemmu is well known for his versatile acting and has played supporting roles in various movies.
Kunal's Project recently made his directorial debut with the movie Madgaon Express, featuring a stellar cast and penned by Kunal himself.
Farhan Akhtar debuted as a director of Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, blending realism with entertainment; known for versatile films like Don and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Farhan's Style has slowly established himself as a filmmaker who understands the audience's pulse.
Aamir Khan is a perfectionist actor and director and debuted with Taare Zameen Par sensitively portrayed dyslexia.
He has already made a name for himself as an actor in iconic movies like Lagaan and PK, which are known for their social relevance.
Kamal Haasan is an iconic actor-director and has directed classics like Hey Ram and Vishwaroopam, exploring complex themes.
Kamal’s career has been spanning decades and his multifaceted talent has earned him critical acclaim.
Konkona Sen Sharma, an acclaimed actress who debuted as a director with A Death in the Gunj, noted for her subtle storytelling.
Konkona is known for her roles in movies like Talvar, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and many more.
