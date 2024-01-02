Top 5 celebrities who have no movies releasing in 2024
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
While 2023 was a big year for Bollywood with many stars making a comeback.
We could see the opposite of that in 2024 as many veterans of the industry plan to have zero movie year.
Salman Khan was back in action last year as we saw him in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3 and also gave a cameo appearance in Pathaan.
But in 2024, it seems like Bhai will have no movies at all.
Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with 3 movies which all performed super well.
Aamir Khan’s return this year also looks a bit uncertain as well.
Aamir announced that his next project will be, Sitaare Zameen Par but it is highly unlikely that the movie will be released this year only.
Ranbir Kapoor had a staggering 2023 with Animal and Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar but it is doubtful the same will happen in 2024 with no movies releasing for him in 2024.
Ranveer Singh will have quite a dry year as well with only Singham 3 being the only major release planned for the star.
