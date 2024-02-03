Top 5 controversies which Poonam Pandey was part of
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Actress and Model Poonam Pandey recently passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer.
She was well known for her bold shoots and videos and had over a million Instagram followers.
During her career and her time in the industry she was a part of a lot of controversies, here we take a look at some of them.
Poonam Pandey gained fame in 2011 for promising to strip if India won the Cricket World Cup, which the BCCI denied her from doing. She was also only 19 years old at the time.
She later attracted attention with a nude photoshoot promise after Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL win the next year only.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, she and her husband were arrested for violating rules by going for a walk.
In 2017, Poonam Pandey launched an app called Pandey App but Google banned the application featuring explicit content within an hour of its launch.
Poonam Pandey filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband in 2021, leading to his arrest.
She disclosed allegations of domestic violence during Kangana Ranaut’s reality show 'Lock Upp.' in 2022.
Poonam Pandey's team confirmed her death on 2nd February citing a brave fight against cervical cancer.
