Top 5 dialogues from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that fans are already loving
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set for a grand release on 11th April on Eid.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is showing all early signs to be a blockbuster from high voltage action, picturesque locations, and an ensemble cast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However that's not all, the trailer and teaser of the movie has given a glimpse of some real kickass dialogues.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the main antagonist in the movie and his dialogues really show how grand of a villain he is going to be.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pralayam, Sarvanaasham Vidhikunna Maha Pralayam, is one of the dialogues delivered by Prithiviraj.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hindustan khatam ho jayega, who will stop me? is another one of the impactful dialogue delivered by Prithiviraj in the movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil se Soldier, Dimaag Se Shaitaan Hai Hum, is a dialogue that could infuse patriotism within anyone, delivered by Akshay Kumar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bachke Rehna Humse, Hindustan Hai Hum, a continuation of the previous dialogue resonating deep love for India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj, the masked villain of the movie has one more dialogue that will leave you with a lasting impression and goosebumps.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pralay Aane Wala Hai, Ek Aisa Pralay Jo Bhoot, Vartman aur Bhavishya ko badal deyega, Ek aisa Pralay jo acchayi aur burayi ke jung ko hamesha ke liye khatam kar deyega
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After these catchy dialogues from the trailer, the fans can’t wait to see what the movie has for them in the store.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 richest Korean actors that are highly paid
Find Out More