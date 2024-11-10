Top 5 exciting new on-screen pairs that fans are excited for

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2024

Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary will be seen together in Netflix's crim drama Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary's on-screen will set the screens on fire.

The film will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri will team up for an action thriller.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan delivered a striking performance in his debut film Maharaj.

The film will be directed by Advait Chandan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screen for the first time.

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Baby John film.

Keerthy Suresh will be seen making her Hindi film debut with Baby John.

