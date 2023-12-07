Top 5 films that prove Ranveer Singh is the king of versatility
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Ranveer has continuously demonstrated a chameleon-like ability to fully inhabit parts that represent a wide range of human emotions.
In the soul-stirring film "Gully Boy," Ranveer Singh took on the persona of Murad, a struggling Mumbai slum rapper.
His portrayal of hip-hop culture with authenticity and exuberance on screen won him praise and demonstrated his ability to connect with younger audiences.
Ranveer Singh, in "Bajirao Mastani," portrayed the legendary Maratha warrior Bajirao with a smooth transition from the modern to the historical era.
In a dramatic shift from his earlier parts, Ranveer Singh played the captivating and cunning Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat."
With his unrivaled intensity and ominous portrayal, Khilji left a lasting impression on the audience long after the credits rolled.
Ranveer Singh played Kabir Mehra in the ensemble cast of "Dil Dhadakne Do." His subtle portrayal of an affluent Delhi guy gave the character more depth.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the recent blockbuster, is the most recent addition to Ranveer Singh's filmography.
Ranveer again demonstrated his ability to shift gears with ease while portraying the quirky and lovable Rocky Randhawa.
