Top 5 highest paid Kannada film industry stars
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Kannada cinema or Sandalwood as it is famously called, is booming as popular actors see higher pay.
The highest-paid Kannada actor is Yash, charging Rs 50-100 crore per film.
Yash gained fame with the ‘KGF’ movie series, reportedly earning Rs 30 crore + profits for Chapter 2.
Darshan Thoogudeepa follows with around 20 crore per film, then Kichcha Sudeep with 10-25 crore per movie.
Upendra and Rishab Shetty round out the top 5 who charge 10-15 crore per film.
Yash is one of the richest actors in the industry, he owns a Rs 4 crore duplex and luxury cars like Mercedes, Range Rover, and many more.
Yash's estimated net worth stands at a staggering 58 crores or 7 million dollars.
The star could also soon make his Bollywood debut.
The recent success of Kannada movies' success has also inspired a lot of regional remakes across India.
Sandalwood actors' pay raises reflect the industry's growth and popularity.
