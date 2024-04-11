Top 5 Indian cricketers who got married twice

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Numerous cricket players from India have tied the knot multiple times. Here are a few noteworthy instances.

Arun Lal: At the age of 66, the former Indian cricket player tied the knot for the second time with his longtime girlfriend Bulbul Saha.

Vinod Kambli: The former cricket player from India wed Noella Lewis in 1998 before getting married to model Andrea Hewitt.

Yograj Singh: Yograj has been married twice. He is the father of cricket player Yuvraj Singh.

Mohammed Azharuddin, a former captain of India's cricket team, wed for the first time in 1987. His 1996 marriage to actress Sangeeta Bijlani resulted in divorce as a result of their liaison.

After the 1999 World Cup, Javagal Srinath, a former fast bowler, wed Jyothsna; however, the couple later got divorced. Later, in 2008, he wed Madhavi Patravali, a journalist.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicket-keeper batsman wed squash player Dipika Pallikal after first marrying Nikita Krishna Kumar.

Like many others, these cricket players have welcomed fresh starts in their personal life and have encountered the difficulties of partnerships.

