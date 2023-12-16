Top 5 Korean dramas to watch on Netflix for a good cry
Despite going by the name Mr. Sunshine, this engrossing K-drama is actually one of the most touching in its genre and has a lot of emotional depth.
The story starts with a young child and progresses to a charming man played by Lee Byung-hun.
In addition to its breathtaking scenery and superb performances, It's Okay to Not Be Okay tells a moving story that is both incredibly sad and endearing.
The plot explores issues of mental health, familial ties, and the stigma associated with it, providing a distinctive fusion of romantic comedy and psychological insight.
As you embark on the emotional journey of "Hi, Bye Mama!", get ready to go through a box of tissues.
The main character of this fantasy comedy-drama (dark comedy Korean drama) is a mother who sadly died many years ago but is given the chance to live again.
The emotional roller coaster "Snow Queen," which stars Hyun-Bin (Best of Hyun Bin K-dramas), carries viewers through a show that is mostly depressing.
It wouldn't be a list of the saddest K-dramas without mentioning Uncontrollably Fond, the pinnacle of heartbreak.
