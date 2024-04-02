Top 5 low-budget Telugu films that became blockbuster

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Manjummel Boys is based on a true incident about a group of friends that can be watched in Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy grossed Rs. 51 crores at the BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaami is an adventure-thriller film that you can watch on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HanuMan stars Teja Sajja can be streamed on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthikeya 2 became one of the top grossing Telugu films of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthikeya 2 is a mystery action-adventure film that can be watched on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HanuMan broke all the records at the BO as it collected Rs. 330 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjummel Boys manages to cross Rs. 200 crore mark at the BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaami received love from across the globe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy stars Vijay Deverakonda in main role. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian movies that gained popularity globally

 

 Find Out More