Top 5 low-budget Telugu films that became blockbuster
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Manjummel Boys is based on a true incident about a group of friends that can be watched in Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Reddy grossed Rs. 51 crores at the BO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaami is an adventure-thriller film that you can watch on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
HanuMan stars Teja Sajja can be streamed on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karthikeya 2 became one of the top grossing Telugu films of the year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karthikeya 2 is a mystery action-adventure film that can be watched on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
HanuMan broke all the records at the BO as it collected Rs. 330 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manjummel Boys manages to cross Rs. 200 crore mark at the BO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaami received love from across the globe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Reddy stars Vijay Deverakonda in main role. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian movies that gained popularity globally
Find Out More