Top 5 Most-awaited Hollywood Movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Deadpool is all set to receive the 3rd instalment of its Comedy Action movie series.
Starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, this movie will also see him work alongside Hugh Jackman or Wolverine and fans can’t wait for the duo.
Tom Cruise’s hit movie series Mission Impossible will be getting a new addition to it next year.
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two will be the eighth part to the series
Captain America will also be getting a new addition to its series with the name Captain America: Brave New World.
Based on Marvel Comics the movie is expected to show the aftermath of Captain America leaving his job.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is all set to release next year.
The action fantasy movie by Warner Bros had its trailer released in December and fans can’t hold their excitement for the release.
The Batman Part II will be the sequel of the first movie released in 2022.
Starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, the movie will be set in the same world as HBO Max’s Penguin.
