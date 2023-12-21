Top 5 Most-awaited Tamil Films of 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Kaithi 2 by the director of Leo, Lokesh Kanagraj is an upcoming movie and the second part of Kaithi.
The first part of the movie was released in 2019 featuring Karthi and Arjun Das in lead roles.
Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara starrer Indian will also be getting a sequel in 2024.
The movie is set to follow the story of an Indian freedom fighter fighting against corruption by S. Shankar.
Thani Orvuan was released in 2015 starring Arvind Swamy, Jayam Ravi, and Nayanthara.
The action thriller is all set to receive a sequel after almost a decade of its first release.
With Vijay Sethupati and Soori in the lead roles in Viduthalai which was released this year only will also get a sequel.
Viduthalai Part 2 is expected to be released in 2024 only.
Kanguva is a much-awaited period action drama that has got everyone excited and is expected to release in 2024 as well.
The movie has a star cast of Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani among others and that alone is enough to get the expectations up for the movie.
