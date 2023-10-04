Top 5 most-watched new Hindi movies and web series on OTT

Take a look at the most-viewed Hindi shows and movies on OTT as per Ormax Media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan made a smashing OTT debut with the film that topped the streaming charts with over 4.5 million views.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a single mother caught in a crime investigation and a friendly neighbour who decides to help her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The comedy-drama film won over the audiences and garnered over 4.2 million views last week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dejected with his engineering job, a man decides to pursue a business idea with his friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mystery thriller series starring Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead ranked third with over 3.8 million views.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is based on the bestselling fiction writer Agatha Christie’s novel, The Sittaford Mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The light-hearted comedy series garnered over 3.4 million views last week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest season explores the tension surrounding the final year and placements of a gang in college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avinash Tiwary’s crime-thriller series was a hit amongst the audiences with over 2.7 million views.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An IB officer is tasked with a case to investigate a complicated case of ‘reverse hawaala’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
