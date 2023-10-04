Top 5 most-watched new Hindi movies and web series on OTT

Take a look at the most-viewed Hindi shows and movies on OTT as per Ormax Media.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Jaane Jaan (Netflix)

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a smashing OTT debut with the film that topped the streaming charts with over 4.5 million views.

Jaan Jaan is about…

The film is about a single mother caught in a crime investigation and a friendly neighbour who decides to help her.

Tumse Na Ho Payega (Disney+ Hotstar)

The comedy-drama film won over the audiences and garnered over 4.2 million views last week.

What’s it about?

Dejected with his engineering job, a man decides to pursue a business idea with his friends.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley (Sony LIV)

The mystery thriller series starring Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead ranked third with over 3.8 million views.

Charlie Chopra plot

The show is based on the bestselling fiction writer Agatha Christie’s novel, The Sittaford Mystery.

Hostel Daze Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The light-hearted comedy series garnered over 3.4 million views last week.

What to expect?

The latest season explores the tension surrounding the final year and placements of a gang in college.

Kaala (Disney+ Hotstar)

Avinash Tiwary’s crime-thriller series was a hit amongst the audiences with over 2.7 million views.

What is Kaala about?

An IB officer is tasked with a case to investigate a complicated case of ‘reverse hawaala’.

