Top 5 motivational movies to watch with your kids on OTT this weekend
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
King Richard is the story of Richard Williams who is the father of legendary tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams.
The movie is an example of how if a family shows enough support throughout towards, their kids, they can achieve amazing things.
True Spirit is the story of a teen who sets out to achieve her dreams. On Netflix.
The Australian girl gets ready to face her fears to achieve her dreams in her journey to become the youngest person to sail around the world.
The Swimmers follows the journey of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini who fled the war-torn Syria to Greece by swimming. On Netflix.
They also ended up participating in the prestigious event of the Rio Olympic Games.
The Blind Side follows the story of Michael Oher who was a traumatized boy but got taken under by a caring woman and her family. On Prime Video.
That same kid grew up and ended up becoming an All-American Football player and first-round NFL Draft Pick.
Coach Carter is the story of a Basketball coach who follows a very strict code of conduct.
Carter later takes a very bold decision once the grades of his students start to downgrade. Watch it on Netflix and Prime Video.
