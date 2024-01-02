Top 5 new on-screen couples to look out for in 2024

Nishant

Jan 02, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in Fighter.

The fans are already loving the pairing just from the initial trailer, the movie will be released on 25th January.

Deepika Padukone will be seen once again in Kalki 2898 AD but this time around with action superstar Prabhas.

The sci-fi movie is set in the future and will bring a never-seen-before world in front of our eyes.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in the movie Deva for the first time ever.

The movie is said to be about a Police Officer investigating a high-profile case and what he finds out after.

Devara will see the pairing of star kid Janhvi Kapoor and fan favorite NTR jr.

The movie promises to be an action drama set on the biggest scale.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Vo Wala Video will see the new national crush of India, Triptii Dimri alongside Rajkummar Rao.

