Top 5 newly released movies and web shows on OTT with highest views
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
At the fifth place is The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4, about a middle-class class family trying to solve their problems in weird and funny ways.
The show boasts 2.7 million views and can be streamed on Zee5.
The Railway Men about the Bhopal tragedy is about the railway workers who put their life on the line to save many others.
You can watch The Railway Men on Netflix with 2.8 million views last week.
Masterchef India is still alive and kicking and performing better than ever.
The show has 3.5 million views in the last week and can be watched on Sony LIV.
Koffee with Karan’s new season is also performing well this time around as well.
KWK 8 can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar, the celebrity guest show had 6.9 million views in the last week.
The Indian version of Temptation Island is exceeding all expectations, the reality show was at first place in terms of views last week.
The show bagged 7.5 million views in the last week and can be streamed on JioCinema.
