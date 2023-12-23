Top 5 South Indian directors set to take over Bollywood in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023
South Indian cinema has given us some amazing directors who can transcend boundaries and are able to resonate with viewers worldwide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashanth Neel the mastermind behind KGF, will be coming out with KGF: Chapter 3, promising larger-than-life cinematic brilliance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee is renowned for collaborations with Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, delivering a spectacle in the form of Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Versatile filmmaker, Rosshan Andrrews is gearing up for Deva starring Shahid Kapoor, known for engaging storytelling and powerful performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhu Deva is known for his dance prowess, but directorial ventures promise a unique blend of energy, action, and entertainment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is another intense storyteller behind Animal and Kabir Singh and is expected to continue delivering compelling narratives.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These directors are poised to redefine Bollywood in 2024, offering diverse and larger-than-life actions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Southern directors are all set to etch an indelible mark on Bollywood's landscape in the upcoming year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2024 is the stage for a Southern cinema revolution in Bollywood, led by these visionary directors, it’ll be interesting to watch for sure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jaane Jaan, Bloody Daddy and other best OTT movies of 2023 on Netflix, JioCinema and more
Find Out More