Top 5 stars making a comeback on the big screen in 2024

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023

Bollywood industry in 2023 witnessed the comeback of some great stars and looks like 2024 will continue the same trend.

Imran Khan confirmed his return via an Instagram post and responded to the enthusiasm by the fans.

His decision follows a playful online interaction where he engages in an internet challenge, hinting at his imminent return.

Zeenat Aman readies for her film Bun Tikki with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, marking her comeback after the hiatus.

The co-producer expresses delight about the film, relishing the reunion of Aman and Azmi after years in the industry.

Fardeen Khan gears up for Visfot, a crime thriller, he had been absent from the industry for around 11 years now.

The actor will be anticipating a fresh acting experience, signaling a new phase in his career.

Zayed Khan also announced his return on social media after a hiatus since 2015 as he teased an upcoming movie.

Talking about his absence, he shared some insight into the challenging phase he was going through.

Sahil Khan announces his comeback too after 13 years, reuniting with Sharman Joshi for a new project.

Sahil opened up about past successes and challenges faced, talking about the hurdles he had to overcome to plot the comeback.

